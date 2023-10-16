Thornton logged 25 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders en route to catching one of his two targets for six yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Thornton, who had been on IR with a shoulder injury, was activated ahead of Week 6 action and worked as the Patriots' No. 3 wide receiver in the contest, with both JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Demario Douglas (concussion) out. Looking ahead, Thornton could potentially emerge as a deep threat for the team, but with DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne also in the WR mix, the 2022 second-rounder doesn't currently have a path to steady weekly volume.