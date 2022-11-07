Thornton logged 42 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts en route to catching one of his four targets for five yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Since scoring two TDs in Week 6 against the Browns, Thornton has caught one pass in each of his last three games. The 2022 second-rounder is off the fantasy radar for now, with Jakobi Meyers being the only New England wide receiver producing consistently enough to merit weekly lineup consideration.