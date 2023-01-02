Thornton brought in three of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie speedster was the somewhat surprising leader in receiving yards and checked in second in targets for the Patriots on the afternoon. Thornton's touchdown grab came just past the midway point of the first quarter on a seven-yard catch, only the second of first pro season. Thornton's receiving yardage tally was also a career high, and he could once again play an important role in a critical Week 18 road battle versus the Bills.