Thornton (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Given that DeVante Parker (concussion) remains out this week, Thornton should continue to see added snaps versus Miami, but with an 18/174/1 stat line on 36 targets through 11 games overall, the 2022 second-rounder isn't a high-percentage fantasy option in Week 17.