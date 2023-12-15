Thornton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Thornton was added to the injury report Thursday and finished the week with a pair of limited practices. After playing 54 of 57 snaps last week against the Steelers, Thornton will likely slide back to a depth role if he's active this week. Demario Douglas is due back from his concussion.
