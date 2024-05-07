With the Patriots having selected two wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thornton's standing on the team's depth chart is unclear ahead of training camp, per Chad Graff of the Athletic.

In his post-draft roster assessment, Graff suggests that Thornton, who is presumably past the ankle issue that sidelined him in the Patriots' 2023 regular-season finale, isn't a roster lock ahead of Week 1. Over the first two years of his pro career, the 2022 second-rounder has had trouble staying on the field and has been limited to 35 catches in 22 contests in that span. While Thornton's speed could help him stick around if he has a strong summer, for now he currently has Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, Demario Douglas, Javon Baker, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kayshon Boutte to contend with for depth chart slotting.