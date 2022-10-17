Thornton, who was on the field for 40 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-15 win over the Browns, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught four of his five targets for 37 yards with a TD and carried three times for 16 yards and a rushing score in the contest.

Thornton saw an expanded role in Week 6 alongside Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker, with Nelson Agholor (hamstring) inactive and Kendrick Bourne limited to four snaps due to a toe injury. The 2022 second-rounder's volume and fantasy upside in Week 7 versus the Bears likely hinges on the availability of Agholor and Bourne, but in any case Thornton's speed gives him the potential to make plays in the coming weeks, thus making him a sleeper candidate in deeper formats.