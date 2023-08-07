Thornton (undisclosed) saw his most extensive practice reps of the summer on Sunday, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.

While Thornton has reportedly had a quiet training camp thus far, the 2022 second-grounder's speed does give him the ability to provide the Patriots offense with an outside deep threat. That said, it remains to be seen if the Baylor product will see steady volume out of the gate this coming season. Also in the mix for WR targets are JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, while team's top TE combo of Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki also figure to see their share of looks from QB Mac Jones.