Thornton (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Thornton was listed as questionable for the contest after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. The 2022 second-rounder recorded a season-high 54 (of a possible 57) snaps on offense in the Patriots' 21-18 win over the Steelers on Dec. 7 en route to catching three of his five targets for 17 yards, but with fellow WRs Demario Douglas (concussion) and DeVante Parker (knee) back in action, Thornton is a speculative fantasy lineup option in Week 15.