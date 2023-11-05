Thornton (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Thornton was added to the Patriots' injury report Friday after being limited due to a foot issue, but he'll be available Sunday, while Kendrick Bourne (knee/IR) and DeVante Parker (concussion) won't be. With that in mind, Thornton has a chance to reclaim a role in the team's offense after being a healthy scratch last weekend, but what sort of volume he might see in Week 9 is unclear, with Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor also in the WR mix Sunday.
