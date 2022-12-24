Thornton (knee) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
With DeVante Parker (concussion) inactive, Thornton should continue to see added snaps Saturday, but with a 17/166/1 stat line on 33 targets through 10 games overall, the 2022 second-rounder remains a speculative fantasy lineup option in Week 16.
