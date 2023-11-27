Thornton caught two of his five targets for 19 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Thornton's 30 snaps on offense (out of a possible 68) marked a season-high, but it didn't yield much production for the 2022 second-rounder. It's possible that Thornton's role could grow as the season progresses, but with just five catches (on 12 targets) for 34 yards through four games to date, he's off the fantasy radar.