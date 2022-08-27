Thornton underwent surgery this past Monday to repair a fractured clavicle, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that Thornton's recovery period should be in the 6-to-8 week range, which sets the stage for the 2022 second-rounder to miss time out of the gate this season. Once he returns to action, the speedy rookie will look to carve out a role in a New England wideout corps that also currently includes DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
More News
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Likely out around eight weeks•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Diagnosed with collarbone injury•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Picks up shoulder injury•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Finds end zone in preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Looks good in training camp•
-
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Speedy addition in New England•