The Browns traded Wheatley to the Patriots in exchange for Pierre Strong on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Browns have a surplus of tackles but not much depth behind Nick Chubb. On the other side, the addition of Ezekiel Elliott clogged the Patriots' running back room, but New England's offensive line has been suspect throughout the preseason. The deal makes sense for both sides, but neither player is expected to step into a starting role with their new squads immediately.