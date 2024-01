Wheatley (knee) won't be activated off injured reserve this week, Dakota Randall of NESN.com reports.

Whetley had his 21-day practice window expire Wednesday about being designated to return from IR on Dec. 13, leaving him sidelined for Sunday's regular season finale versus the Jets. The offensive lineman appeared in two games this season with New England and he'll now set his sights on earning a roster spot with the team for their 2024 campaign.