Kamalu was promoted to the Patriots' 53-man roster Friday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kamulu was released by Houston at roster cutdowns in September but makes his way back to an NFL roster after being on New England's practice squad. Coach Bill Belichick indicated they believe the 26-year-old can play defensive tackle in addition to defensive end/outside linebacker, so he could be in store for a versatile reserve role with the Patriots.

