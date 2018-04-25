Patriots' Ulrick John: Joins New England
John signed a contract with the Patriots on Tuesday.
John spent training camp with the Cardinals in 2017 before being waived and joining the Packers in late September, where he was active for five games. The 25-year-old should serve as a depth option at offensive tackle in New England's offseason work.
