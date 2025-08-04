Lowe (undisclosed) was activated off the active/PUP list and took part in practice Monday, Tayloy Kyles of Patriots on CLNS reports.

Lowe worked as the third-string left tackle Monday behind rookie Will Campbell and Demontrey Jacobs. Lowe made 13 starts for New England in 2024, so he may just be getting brought along slowly in his return from injury. The offensive lineman will look to climb the depth chart in the preseason, which begins for the Patriots on Friday against the Commanders.