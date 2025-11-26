Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday that Lowe will start at left tackle in place on the injured Will Campbell (knee), Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Campbell expected to be placed on the injured reserve list soon, Lowe will likely operate as the Patriots' starting left tackle for the remainder of the regular season. The fourth-year pro from Illinois is no stranger to the role, having started 21 games for New England between 2023 and 2024.