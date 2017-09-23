Patriots' Vincent Valentine: Placed on injured reserve
Valentine (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots on Friday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Valentine did not practice this week and had yet to suit up for the Patriots this season. Geneo Grissom replaces him on the 53-man roster, but rookie Adam Butler is now the only reserve defensive tackle for the Patriots.
