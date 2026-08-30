Rouse was traded from the Vikings to the Patriots on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Rouse operated in a reserve role with Minnesota for two seasons after being selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in one game during his rookie season before he played 88 offensive snaps and 32 with the special-teams unit over eight contests in 2025. Rouse has spent time at both offensive tackle and offensive guard, and he'll likely operate as an extreme depth option with the Patriots this season.