Patriots' Wes Schweitzer: Placed on reserve/retired list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots placed Schweitzer on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.
Schweitzer is likely retiring despite having just signed with the team earlier in the offseason. He was in the mix to serve as the team's starting left guard, a job that will now likely go to Cole Strange.
