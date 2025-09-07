Campbell (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Campbell popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an ankle injury. However, the issue is not severe enough for the rookie first-rounder to miss Sunday's game, when he'll serve as the Patriots' starting left tackle and be tasked with protecting Drake Maye's blindside. Vederian Lowe and Marcus Bryant are the Patriots' backup tackles and would be candidates to enter Sunday's contest if Campbell suffers a setback.