Campbell (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Campbell popped up on the Patriots' injury report Thursday with an ankle injury that limited him in the team's final two practices of the week. The 2025 first-round pick is slated to serve as New England's top left tackle, but if he's unable to suit up in Week 1, Vederian Lowe will likely step in and protect Drake Maye's blind side.