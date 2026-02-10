Campbell told reporters Tuesday that he tore a ligament in his knee this season and was not playing at full health during the playoffs, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Campbell struggled during the postseason, allowing a whopping 29 pressures across three games, the most ever surrendered in a single playoff run, according to Next Gen Stats. However, it now appears he wasn't playing at 100%, which could explain his underwhelming performances. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that Campbell will remain New England's top left tackle in 2026, giving the 2025 first-round pick a confidence boost heading into next season, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.