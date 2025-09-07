Patriots' Will Campbell: Expected to play Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (ankle) is expected to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
An ankle injury limited Campbell in the Patriots' final two practices of the week. The rookie first-rounder will go through pregame warmups to test his ankle, but he should be cleared to make his NFL regular-season debut against Las Vegas. Campbell is slated to serve as the Patriots' starting left tackle.