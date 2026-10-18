Campbell (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee following this past Sunday's win over the Raiders, Campbell appeared to be in danger of missing multiple games. Improbably, he was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week and now appears likely to try and play through the injury Week 6. Campbell's status will be confirmed when the Patriots release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.