Campbell (knee - MCL) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, per head coach Mike Vrabel, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell has been on IR since late November due to a sprained MCL in his knee. If the rookie first-round pick is indeed able to return to practice Wednesday or any day this week, there's a possibility he'll be activated ahead of Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Miami, though the more likely scenario is that New England will wait until the postseason to put him back into game action. Prior to getting hurt, Campbell had started the Patriots' first 12 contests of the campaign.