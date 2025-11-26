Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday that Campbell (knee) will be placed on the injured reserve list, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Although he hasn't officially been placed on IR yet, Vrabel's comments Wednesday indicate that Campbell will miss at least the Patriots' next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in the Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins. While the 2025 first-round pick is sidelined, Vederian Lowe is expected to start at left tackle.