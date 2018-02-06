Patriots' Will Tye: Inks deal with Patriots
Tye signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, Mikes Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Tye joined the Patriots' practice squad after being released by the Jets in early October. He has proven to be a contributing tight end, recording back-to-back 40-plus reception seasons with the Giants starting in 2015. All the tight ends on New England's roster are under contract through next season, so Tye will need to separate himself from the pack this offseason if he hopes to make the 53-man roster.
