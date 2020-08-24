site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Xavier Williams: Inks with New England
Williams signed a contract with the Patriots on Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was limited to five regular-season games with the Cheifs due to an ankle injury last year. He stands to provide the Patriots with interior depth along the defensive line.
