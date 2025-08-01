Durant (undisclosed) reverted to the Patriots' injured reserve list Thursday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

The offensive guard was waived with an injury designation a day earlier. Durant will now need to reach an injury settlement with New England to have a chance to play in 2025. The former Patriot, Chief and Saint, who suited up for 19 NFL regular-season games between 2020 and 2022, starting two, played for the UFL's DC Defenders this past spring.