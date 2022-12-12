Cajuste (calf) has been ruled active ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Cajuste will return following his one-game absence due to a calf injury. The third-year offensive tackle started three games in a row before sitting out for Week 13's loss to the Bills. With right tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) inactive, expect Cajuste to once again step into the starting lineup versus Arizona.
