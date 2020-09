Cajuste (knee) is expected to be placed on injured reserve by the Patriots on Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Cajuste suffered the injury, but he missed the last two practices with the injury. The West Viriginia product will be eligible to return after the first three games of the regular season. In his stead, Justin Herron and Korey Cunningham will operate as the team's depth tackles.