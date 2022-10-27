Cajuste (thumb) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Cajuste has been out since Week 4 and has spent the minimum amount of time on IR. He'll now be able to practice with the team, and he has a 21-day window to do so before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster. The fourth-year-pro has mostly played on special teams, while he'll also provide depth on the team's offensive line.
