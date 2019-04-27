Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: New England selects in third round
The Patriots selected Cajuste (quadriceps) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 101st overall.
Cajuste is working his way through a surgically-repaired quadriceps that might be a complication at the start of training camp, but in the big picture it shouldn't matter much given that the Patriots don't need him to contribute snaps in 2019. Cajuste (6-foot-5, 312 pounds) was a four-year starter at left tackle for West Virginia, but he might be an option at guard for the Patriots, as well.
