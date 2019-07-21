Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Not cleared for training camp
Cajuste (quadriceps) was placed on the non-football injury list by the Patriots on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The third-round pick underwent pre-draft surgery in March to repair his quad muscle, and is still unable to participate in drills. Cajuste was originally given a timetable of three months following surgery, so it's unclear how much longer the injury could linger. The first scheduled training camp day for the Patriots is Thursday, and Cajuste can come off the NFI list at any time.
