Cajuste (thumb) will not play Sunday against the Packers.
Cajuste's absence will be a blow to the Patriots offensive line depth, although the 26-year-old gets most of his work on special teams. He'll try to return in Week 5 against the Lions.
More News
-
Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Sent to COVID list•
-
Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Removed from injury report•
-
Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Ready to go for Week 2•
-
Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Not playing against Dolphins•