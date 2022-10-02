Cajuste (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Cajuste began the week with a limited practice but was unable to take the field thereafter. He'll now be absent through at least Week 7 after serving mostly as a backup along New England's offensive line early in the season.
