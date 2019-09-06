The Patriots placed Cajuste (quadriceps) on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the season, per the league's official transactions report.

Cajuste is coming off March surgery to repair his quad muscle. He won't be eligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the regular season. Cajuste's chances of contributing as a rookie remain unclear.

