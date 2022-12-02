Cajuste (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bills, Mark Daniels of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cajuste practiced in limited fashion during every session leading up to Thursday night's matchup versus Buffalo due to an apparent calf issue he presumably picked up in Week 12 in Minnesota, and he's since been ruled out for the contest as a result. With fellow linemen Isaiah Wynn (foot) and Marcus Cannon (concussion) also not suiting up, Trent Brown is expected to operate as New England's starting left tackle, while Cole Strange and James Ferentz are also candidates receive starting roles on the team's offensive line.