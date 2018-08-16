Paul Boyette: Waived/injured by Broncos
Boyette has been waived/injured by the Broncos, Sam Farnsworth of the reports.
Boyette hoped to latch on with the Broncos as a depth defensive lineman, but an apparent injury has prevented him from doing so. He would be free to sign with any team if he clears waivers and doesn't revert back to injured reserve.
