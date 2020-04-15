Paul Butler: Let go by Detroit
Butler was waived by the Lions on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions after the season but unless he re-signs, he won't begin training camp with the team. Butler had yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of California University (PA) in 2018.
