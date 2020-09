Butler was waived by New England on Sunday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Butler was a training camp addition for the Patriots in August after being let go by the Raiders. The 27-year-old has spent time with both the Raiders and Lions in his career, mainly on the practice squad, as he's yet to see regular-season action. The Patriots will roll with Devin Asiasi (foot), Dalton Keene and Ryan Izzo at tight end heading into 2020.