Butler (undisclosed) was waived from Oakland's injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear what type of injury Butler is dealing with, but it's seemingly serious enough to have landed him on injured reserve in the first place. The 26-year-old has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut, but for now will have to focus on getting healthy and finding another squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories