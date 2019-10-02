Butler (undisclosed) had a workout with the Lions on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Butler was waived off the Raiders' injured reserve in early September and has apparently recovered from the undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old is an undrafted free agent out of California University (PA) and has yet to make his NFL debut.

