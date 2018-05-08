Dawson was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

After being promoted from the practice squad, Dawson saw action in the final three games of the season for the Seahawks, recording three total tackles. The majority of his time was spent on special teams, which likely would be the case again if he resurfaces elsewhere in the league. Dawson could find himself stuck on a practice squad once again if he can't land a 53-man roster spot with another team prior to the regular season.