Paul Dawson: Cut by Seahwawks
Dawson was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
After being promoted from the practice squad, Dawson saw action in the final three games of the season for the Seahawks, recording three total tackles. The majority of his time was spent on special teams, which likely would be the case again if he resurfaces elsewhere in the league. Dawson could find himself stuck on a practice squad once again if he can't land a 53-man roster spot with another team prior to the regular season.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...