The Rams released McRoberts (undisclosed) from the practice squad injury list Tuesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McRoberts played in just two games during the 2016 season, hauling in one reception for six yards, but he hasn't played an NFL snap since. Once he's healthy again, McRoberts will be eligible to sign with a new squad.

