Paul McRoberts: Suffers undisclosed injury
McRoberts was moved to the Rams' practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury Wednesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
There is no indication as to the type or severity of the injury at this point, so it remains unclear how long McRoberts will be sidelined.
