Paul Perkins: Cut by Detroit
Perkins was cut by the Lions on Wednesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Perkins has been bouncing between the Lions' 53-man roster and practice squad ever since he was waived by the Giants in mid-September. He finally got some work on offense in Sunday's 31-26 win over his former team, taking three carries for four yards on six snaps. The Lions now move forward with Tra Carson, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic in their backfield, though Perkins could rejoin the practice squad at some point.
